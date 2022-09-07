BJP claims ‘will wrest Baramati seat in 2024’, NCP says ‘daydreaming’

Challenging Sharad Pawar-led NCP in his home turf Baramati, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday said the saffron party and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena combine will win the constituency in the 2024 elections along with more than 45 seats in Maharashtra.

Hitting back, the NCP said the BJP should stop “daydreaming” to wrest Baramati from sitting MP Supriya Sule.

Bawankule is on the Baramati tour to interact with BJP cadres ahead of Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s visit to the constituency. The BJP has launched a campaign to boost the party’s base in more than 140 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country, including Baramati and 15 other seats in Maharashtra.

Bawankule told Marathi news channel ABP Majha that the BJP has launched a programme to reach out to every voter in these 16 constituencies. “Given the performance of the Narendra Modi government in the last eight years and various welfare schemes for the poor launched by the Centre and the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government, I am confident that we will change the opinion of the people. Once the opinion of people is changed big fortresses fall,” he said.

Bawankule added that the BJP and Shiv Sena will win more than 45 of the total 48 Lok Sabha seats from Maharashtra, including Baramati, in the 2024 elections. Explaining the factors shaping BJP’s optimism to win Baramati, Bawankule said, without taking NCP’s name, that the party which represents Baramati lacks vision. He referred to Congress’ political slide to aim for the NCP.

“The Congress lost after being in power for 55 years. See the situation of Congress. Congress digressed from its thought, it deviated from its vision and when leaders start working to save their positions, their fortresses fall. “A similar thing is happening in Baramati. In Baramati, there is no vision. The party (which is in power here) lacks vision. A group of leaders is called NCP and those who get elected from this group, they work for themselves,” said Bawankule, who also visited Katewadi, the native village of Sharad Pawar.

Making light of Bawankule’s statement, NCP said the BJP should stop “daydreaming” to win Baramati.

“Bawankule has claimed that BJP will win Baramati Lok Sabha seat in 2024. But this claim will never see the light of the day. Leaders of BJP are known to make statements to grab media attention and hence, this statement of Bawankule should not be taken seriously… The BJP should stop daydreaming about winning Baramati,” NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said.

On Bawankule’s claiming that Sitharaman will visit Baramati five to six times in the coming months to ensure BJP’s victory in 2024, Tapase said that it will be interesting to see how Sitharaman, who has never won any Lok Sabha election till now, will campaign against Sule.

“Sule has been bestowed upon with the prestigious Sansad Ratna award seven times till now. She was honoured as the Sansad Maharatna in the 16th Lok Sabha and as Sansad Vishishtha Ratna in the 17th Lok Sabha. Does Bawankule know that all this has happened during the Modi government? In fact, he should enlighten us about how many BJP MPs from Maharashtra have repeatedly been accorded the same honour for their parliamentary performance,” asked Tapase. —WITH PTI INPUTS