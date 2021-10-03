BJP claims irregularity of Rs 1,600 crore, BMC says allegations baseless

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar on Saturday demanded an investigation into the construction of the coastal road in Mumbai. He alleged that there was an irregularity of Rs 1,600 crore in the construction, as the material used for reclamation under the project was procured from uncertified mines. The BMC administration, however, called the allegations baseless.

Speaking to mediapersons, Shelar said, “The BJP is not against the coastal road project but against corruption. The BMC standing committee had approved the appointment of general and project consultants at a cost of Rs 600 crore. The contractors were appointed to keep a track of the quality of work. The two consultants provided standardised lists of quality of goods to be procured and listed mines from where these should be bought. The density of the goods was also determined.”

“However, substandard goods were procured from other mines as against those mentioned by the consultants, which has raised questions about the quality of the project… and poses a threat to the project.” “…Rs 1,600-crore corruption in the coastal road project is now visible,” he added.

Shelar further said, “A total of 2.8 million tonne of goods have been dumped at sea in the last one year. Why was the advice given by the consultant appointed by the civic body not followed?”

The BMC, later said in a statement, “The materials used for filling are sourced from certified mines. Also, this material’s quality is tested from time to time. So, the allegation that this material is uncertified is false. In addition, the contracts awarded to three project management consultants and one general consultant overseeing the entire coastal road project is not Rs 600 crore but about Rs 229 crore. These fees are also paid in stages as per the terms of the contract.”