BJP defends Narayan Rane: ‘Arrest against protocol’

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil said Tuesday it was “against protocol” for the state government to arrest Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane, and questioned how it could issue an arrest warrant against a Union Minister suo motu.

Speaking to the media, Patil said, “All this arrest drama has been crafted by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to divert public attention from the fact that Rane is receiving overwhelming support in the Konkan region during his Jan Ashirwad Yatra.”

“As per protocol, the President of India is number one in rank. He is followed by the Vice-President and then the Prime Minister. In ranking, even a junior cabinet minister comes =in even (a) and then the Chief Minister in seven (b) category.”

How can the Maharashtra government issue an arrest order against a Union Cabinet minister suo motu, Patil asked.

“Rane has a certain style of speaking, which is no secret. Yet, if any objection has to be raised, the political party can speak out as they have been doing for the last one week. If they felt it was serious, they could have expressed their displeasure through an administrative order. But issuing an arrest order will not be legally or constitutionally valid,” Patil said.

“I wonder who is advising the Chief Minister. As far as maintaining the decorum of the post is concerned, we have a long list of how those holding government posts and legislative posts have misused it to support their respective parties. Now, Neelam Gorhe is the deputy chairperson of the state legislative council. She is not suppose to take political sides. But, she often goes on record to the television or print media in favour of Shiv Sena,” he added.

Commenting on the remark made by Rane, Patil said, “In the past, even Uddhav Thackeray, when he was not CM, had called the Prime Minister a chor (thief).”

“It is not a question of justifying Rane’s remark. But then derogatory remarks from ruling coalition parties in the last 15 months have gone unnoticed without inviting any action, which is unfair,” Patil said. “To restrain such remarks, all political party leaders should come together and discuss.”

Patil’s comments were made after three FIRs were filed against Rane for his remarks on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Raigad district on Monday. Rane had said, “It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given (him) a tight slap.”