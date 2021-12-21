BJP will field candidate against MVA if Speaker’s election takes place in Assembly: Fadnavis

BJP will field a candidate against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) if the Speaker’s election takes place in the Winter Session of the Assembly, said former Chief Minister and leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis Monday. A decision to the tune was taken during BJP’s legislature meeting.

“The MVA has changed the rules for the Speaker’s election. As against the general norm of holding the polls through secret ballots, MVA has approved a voice vote and hand raising. These changes are unethical. The MVA’s decision to tamper with rules has exposed their lack of confidence. They are not sure if their MLAs will vote for the official candidate of MVA. Therefore, they introduced new rules to put pressure on the members,” Fadnavis said.

He added, “The suspension of 12 BJP members in the last session for one full year was a deliberate act to bring down BJP’s strength in the House. The part originally had 106 MLAs. This was unprecedented.”

The former Chief Minister said, “MVA, which boasts of support from 170 members, lacks confidence. It fears that if the secret ballot polling happens, its bluff will be out in public.”

Announcing the BJP’s decision to boycott the customary tea party Monday, Fadnavis attacked the MVA government for its “autocracy”. “Yes, we received an invite for the evening tea party but we believe in a government which adopts democracy. Here in Maharashtra, we have an autocratic government. We don’t support the autocratic government,” he said.

Expressing disappointment over the short duration of the Winter Session between December 22 and 28, Fadnavis said, “We wish Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray good health. But the big question is where is the government in Maharashtra?”

“From the agricultural crisis to OBC and Maratha reservations, the government has betrayed the people,” Fadnavis said.

On the OBC issue, he said, “The government has exposed itself before the Supreme Court. At first it was saying the Centre is not sharing data. Now they are saying they will provide empirical data within three months. The government’s failure has led to a stay on the OBC reservations in local bodies. It has deprived OBCs the right to contest local body polls.”

On the farmers’ issue, he said, “The government is insensitive towards the farmers. The farmers are deprived of crop insurance. The insurance companies are being benefited by the government.”

He added, “The state witnessed an unprecedented number of crimes against women in the last two years. The culprits have no fear of law.”

“The state government’s decision to undermine the authority of the governor and vice-chancellors by bringing in a new law is not acceptable. We will raise the issue in the Assembly. There is no state which has ever tried to take control of Universities,” he said.

He also said BJP will expose the massive corruption at the Covid-19 centres.

“The Shivbhojan Yojana scheme has become a revenue-earning source for Shiv Sena leaders and workers. The larger objective to serve the poor by providing free meals is just a pretext. What is more shameful is that even in the scheme named after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj there is corruption. It is a big insult to the warrior king,” Fadnavis said.