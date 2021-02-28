Mumbai: 4 firms express interest in river rejuvenation projects

In November last year, the BMC cleared four proposals related to rejuvenation of Mithi river. (Express Photo By Pradip Das)

The rejuvenation of Dahisar, Poisar and Walbhat rivers got a boost after the BMC received bids from four firms interested in executing the projects.

Apart from Mithi river, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned rejuvenation and beautification of these three rivers and developing them into tourist places.

According to officials from Storm Water Drain (SWD) department, the project will take about 36 months to complete once contractors are appointed. “While for Dahisar and Walbhat rivers three firms each have shown interest, for Poisar four companies have expressed interest in executing the project. The process of finalizing contractors is going on,” said an official from SWD department.

After further scrutiny of documents of bidders, contractors will be finalized and proposals will be tabled in the Standing Committee for approval.

Additional Municipal Commissioner, (Projects), P Velrasu said, “The process of appointing contractors for river rejuvenation project is in the last stage.”

The projects will cost about Rs 1,400 crore. Rejuvenation of rivers includes widening, improving the quality of water, curbing pollution of river, creating sewer network, constructing desilting access roads, beautification of river banks and building Sewage Treatment Plants.

Tenders for the rejuvenation were invited last year. “After completion of rejuvenation, the firms will also be appointed for maintenance and operation for newly developed tourist places on the banks of these rivers,” said another BMC official.

Earlier, in a bid to quicken widening work of rivers, the civic body had demolished several slums that had come up along the banks.

While Dahisar and Poisar rivers originate from Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali, Walbhat (also known as Oshiwara) river starts from Nagari Nivara in Goregaon East.

In November last year, the BMC cleared four proposals related to rejuvenation of Mithi river. The work includes laying of sewer lines along the river, managing flow of the river by widening, deepening, construction of reinforced cement concrete protection wall and service road. The project will cost the civic body Rs 569.52 crore.