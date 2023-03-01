BJP brings breach of privilege notice over Sanjay Raut’s speech, Maharashtra Assembly adjourned 4 times

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly was adjourned four times in the first 90 minutes of Day 3 of the budget session on Wednesday amid sloganeering as the BJP submitted a breach of privilege notice against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut’s remarks in the media calling MLAs and the Assembly “thieves” and a “house of thieves”.

BJP MLA Atul Bhatkalkar submitted a breach of privilege notice to Speaker Rahul Narwekar against Raut’s statements. Bhatkalkar demanded that the notice should be sent to the breach of privilege committee on Wednesday itself, a hearing should be held on the same day, and a decision should be taken about the matter before the house can resume its work for the day. “I have the video clip with me where he (Raut) has spoken to a TV news channel and called the assembly a ‘house of thieves’, and also called it ‘a house of goons’,” Bhatkalkar said.

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar called it “Maharashtra droha” or an anti-Maharashtra act. “Is there a Dawood in this House? The Opposition does not call Dawood a thief but it calls members of this Assembly thieves! This is an insult to Maharashtra, it is an anti-Maharashtra act. This is a place where laws are made to book thieves. The Speaker is a member of this Assembly and all Opposition leaders are also its members. They should take pride in it. I am requesting strict action should be taken against him,” Shelar said.

Leader of the Opposition Ajit Pawar said, “No one has the right to call us thieves. Each MLA represents 5 lakh people of Maharashtra. If this has been said, we must verify the truth of the matter, and then the House can take necessary action against the persons involved.”

Other MLAs from BJP and Shiv Sena also spoke and registered their protests. However, as sloganeering demanding action against Raut continued, Narwekar adjourned the Assembly for 10 minutes, within the first 15 minutes of the session. As it resumed, sloganeering continued, and the Assembly was adjourned for another 20 minutes, for another 30 minutes, and yet again for another 15 minutes.