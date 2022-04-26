BJP boycotts meet to discuss loudspeaker row

BJP boycotted the all-party meeting convened by state home minister Dilip Walse Patil to discuss the issue of loudspeakers on mosques with senior party leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis saying that the state’s ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s “political arrogance has left no room for communication”.

The leader of the Opposition said MVA government’s conduct is akin to that of Hitler.

“What was the use of the meeting when Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray himself did not think it necessary to attend it? Moreover, if we look at all the developments in the last few days, it is evident that all decisions related to law and order and police force are being dictated by the CM. The home minister is vulnerable, left with no decision-making power,” Fadnavis said.

On Hanuman Chalisa row, he said, “If reciting Hanuman Chalisa is an act of deshdroh, we are willing to face the charges of sedition. If you cannot chant Hanuman Chalisa in Maharashtra, should we chant it in Pakistan?”

Explaining BJP’s stand on loudspeaker issue, Fadnavis said, “We are of the opinion that Supreme Court verdict on loudspeaker should be enforced in letter and spirit. The apex court has given a very clear order on loudspeakers. Any attempt to violate the order would amount to dishonouring the court verdict.”

Fadnavis said, “In the past, Navratri jagran and garba would continue well past midnight. But since the court directives came, everybody has strictly adhered to 10 pm deadline…There should be no reason why others cannot carry out religious practice in accordance with the court directives.”