BJP backs protesting Maratha candidates seeking govt jobs

Maratha candidates under the banner of Sakal Maratha Morcha have called an indefinite protest to highlight their demand for jobs after Maratha reservation. Maratha candidates under the banner of Sakal Maratha Morcha have called an indefinite protest to highlight their demand for jobs after Maratha reservation.

The BJP on Thursday demanded appointment of 3,500 candidates in government services following enforcement of Maratha reservation.

The Sakal Maratha Morcha has been on protest for the last two days at Azad Maidan. Maratha candidates under the banner of Sakal Maratha Morcha have called an indefinite protest to highlight their demand for jobs after Maratha reservation.

On Thursday, leader of opposition in state legislative council Pravin Darekar and BJP MLA Rana Jagjitsingh Patil expressed solidarity with the protesters. Darekar said, “The MVA government should immediately appoint the eligible Maratha candidates in government services. The appointments of 3,500 candidates under the provision of Maratha reservation should be done. If the government fails, BJP will not allow functioning of budget session.” The budget session will commence in Mumbai from February 27.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App