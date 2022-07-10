BJP assured us it won’t target Uddhav, says Shinde faction

The BJP has promised not to target Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and his family, MLA Deepak Kesarkar, the spokesperson of the rebel Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, said on Saturday.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, who has been accusing the previous Thackeray-led government of corruption, told him that he was unaware of this “understanding”, Kesarkar told The Indian Express.

After meeting Shinde on Thursday, Somaiya had tweeted in Marathi – “Met rikshaw wala Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at Mantralaya and wished him well. Congratulated (him) for replacing Mafia CM (Thackeray).”

Following this, a section of the rebel Sena MLAs had objected to Somaiya’s tweet. They allegedly also conveyed to Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis that they still respect Thackeray and such criticism won’t be tolerated. Kesarkar said, “We had conveyed to Shindeji and Fadnavisji… and accordingly, Fadnavisji called Somaiya and told him to not to target Thackeray.”

“When we all MLAs returned to Maharashtra and held a meeting with BJP leaders at a south Mumbai hotel, we had made it clear that we have already hurt the head of our family (Thackeray)… So, we do not want to hurt him more and no one should make any statement against Thackeray,” he added.

“Somaiya called me to say that he was not aware of this understanding between us and Fadnavis… and assured me that he will not target Thackeray. But he will continue to speak about the others.”

“Like us, Fadnavis also respects Uddhavji,” Kesarkar said.

On Friday, Thackeray had alleged that the rebel Sena legislators had kept mum when the BJP was levelling allegations against him and his family.