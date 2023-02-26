‘BJP and Asaduddin Owaisi are Ram-Shyam ki jodi’: Sanjay Raut hits back at AIMIM leader’s jibe

Responding to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s remark that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray are “Ram and Shyam ki jodi”, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut hit back on Sunday and said that everyone knows that it is the BJP and Asaduddin Owaisi who are “Ram and Shyam ki jodi”.

At an AIMIM rally held in Mumbra on Saturday, Owaisi sought to know when the Shiv Sena (led by Uddav Thackeray) became a secular party and started sympathising with Muslims. “Shinde and Thackeray are Ram and Shyam ki jodi. You will never know when they will come together again,” the MP said. Owaisi is in Mumbai for the two-day national convention of the party which ends on Sunday.

“Everyone knows that BJP and Asaduddin Owaisi are Ram and Shyam ki Jodi,” Raut responded on Sunday. He also went on to demand a Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar. “Shiv Sena will fight alone. Veer Savarkar was a legend of Maharashtra. He is the brave son of Maharashtra. Central government should give Bharat Ratna to him,” he said.