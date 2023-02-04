BJP appeals to all parties for unopposed polls in Kasbapeth, Pimpri-Chinchwad

State BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Friday appealed to all political parties to agree for unopposed elections in the Kasbapeth and Pimpri-Chinchwad Assembly seats in Pune district. The bye-elections in the two seats will be held on February 26. The results will be announced on March 2.

“I appeal to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, opposition leader Ajit Pawar, Congress chief Nana Patole, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar to support us in holding by-elections unopposed,” he said.

“The tenure of these two constituencies is till 2024. It is barely a year. So, why hold a contest? We should go for consensus to avoid elections. Since both Kasbapeth and Pimpri-Chinchwad had sitting BJP MLAs we urged all political parties to support our candidature and avoid elections,” he added.

The bye-elections were necessitated following the death of Mukta Tilak who represented Kasbapeth. In Pimpri-Chinchwad sitting BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap passed away recently.

Senior BJP leader and Cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil also wrote letters to political parties to support their decision for unopposed polls in both seats.

However, Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT) have started holding meetings to discuss strategies. The MVA is also in dilemma as Congress has asserted its right to contest Kasbapeth seat and NCP in Pimpri-Chinchwad. But Shiv Sena (UBT) is staking claim for Pimpri-Chinchwad seat. The final decisions will be taken soon after discussions, Ajit Pawar said.

Earlier, MVA leaders said the BJP did not respond to a similar plea for unopposed polls during the Pandharpur bye-elections in 2021. NCP sitting MLA Bharat Bhalke died post Covid complications.

Advertisement

The NCP had fielded his son Bhagirath Bhalke. The BJP, determined to contest, got its candidate Samadhan Autada elected.

However, during Andheri West bypolls BJP withdrew its candidate Murji Patel against Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Rutuja Latke who won the elections.

The BJP had then responded to an appeal for unopposed polls by Raj Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar.