scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Advertisement

BJP appeals to all parties for unopposed polls in Kasbapeth, Pimpri-Chinchwad

The bye-elections were necessitated following the death of Mukta Tilak who represented Kasbapeth. In Pimpri-Chinchwad sitting BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap passed away recently.

Senior BJP leader and Cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil also wrote letters to political parties to support their decision for unopposed polls in both seats. (File)
Listen to this article
BJP appeals to all parties for unopposed polls in Kasbapeth, Pimpri-Chinchwad
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

State BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Friday appealed to all political parties to agree for unopposed elections in the Kasbapeth and Pimpri-Chinchwad Assembly seats in Pune district. The bye-elections in the two seats will be held on February 26. The results will be announced on March 2.

“I appeal to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, opposition leader Ajit Pawar, Congress chief Nana Patole, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar to support us in holding by-elections unopposed,” he said.

“The tenure of these two constituencies is till 2024. It is barely a year. So, why hold a contest? We should go for consensus to avoid elections. Since both Kasbapeth and Pimpri-Chinchwad had sitting BJP MLAs we urged all political parties to support our candidature and avoid elections,” he added.

The bye-elections were necessitated following the death of Mukta Tilak who represented Kasbapeth. In Pimpri-Chinchwad sitting BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap passed away recently.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 3, 2023: Learn about Coastal Regulation Zone, Follow-o...
UPSC Key- February 3, 2023: Learn about Coastal Regulation Zone, Follow-o...
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...

Senior BJP leader and Cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil also wrote letters to political parties to support their decision for unopposed polls in both seats.

However, Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT) have started holding meetings to discuss strategies. The MVA is also in dilemma as Congress has asserted its right to contest Kasbapeth seat and NCP in Pimpri-Chinchwad. But Shiv Sena (UBT) is staking claim for Pimpri-Chinchwad seat. The final decisions will be taken soon after discussions, Ajit Pawar said.

Earlier, MVA leaders said the BJP did not respond to a similar plea for unopposed polls during the Pandharpur bye-elections in 2021. NCP sitting MLA Bharat Bhalke died post Covid complications.

Advertisement

The NCP had fielded his son Bhagirath Bhalke. The BJP, determined to contest, got its candidate Samadhan Autada elected.

However, during Andheri West bypolls BJP withdrew its candidate Murji Patel against Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Rutuja Latke who won the elections.

More from Mumbai

The BJP had then responded to an appeal for unopposed polls by Raj Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-02-2023 at 00:40 IST
Next Story

How a farmer’s son from a village in Junagadh helped Steve Smith prepare for Ravichandran Ashwin

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close