BJP announces candidates for Assembly by-polls in Chinchwad and Kasba Peth

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced candidates for the upcoming two Assembly by-polls in Maharashtra, necessitated after the death of the sitting MLAs.

Ashwini Jagtap, wife of former MLA late Laxman Jagtap, will be the BJP candidate from Chinchwad Assembly constituency while Hemant Rasane, former standing committee chairman of Pune Municipal Corporation, will contest from Kasba Peth Assembly seat.

BJP MLA Jagtap, who died on January 3, represented Chinchwad seat while party MLA Mukta Tilak, who passed away on December 22 last year, represented Kasba Peth seat.

The by-election for the two seats is slated to be held on February 26 and Tuesday, February 7, is the last date to file nominations.

Meanwhile, opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi is yet to finalise the seat-sharing arrangement for these two seats.

According to sources, NCP will be contesting the Chinchwad seat while the Congress will contest Kasba Peth seat.