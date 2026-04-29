BJP announces 5 candidates for council polls, party chooses loyalists

A senior vice-president of the BJP, Karjatkar has was entrusted with the task of field management. Similarly, Jathar, Naik and Bhende have played crucial roles in organisation.

The BJP on Tuesday announced five candidates for the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections scheduled for May 12.

Out of the total 14 shortlisted names sent by the state unit, the BJP central leadership approved party’s general secretary Madhavi Naik, Sanjay Bhende, Sunil Karjatkar, Vivek Kolhe and Pramod Jathar as candidates.

While Karjatkar and Kolhe are from Ahmednagar district, Bhende hails from Nagpur. Naik is from Thane and Jathar from Konkan region.

The list reflects BJP’s attempt to reward loyalists who have worked in the organisation for several decades.

A senior vice-president of the BJP, Karjatkar has was entrusted with the task of field management. Similarly, Jathar, Naik and Bhende have played crucial roles in organisation.