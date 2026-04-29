BJP announces 5 candidates for council polls, party chooses loyalists

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The BJP on Tuesday announced five candidates for the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections scheduled for May 12.
Out of the total 14 shortlisted names sent by the state unit, the BJP central leadership approved party’s general secretary Madhavi Naik, Sanjay Bhende, Sunil Karjatkar, Vivek Kolhe and Pramod Jathar as candidates.
While Karjatkar and Kolhe are from Ahmednagar district, Bhende hails from Nagpur. Naik is from Thane and Jathar from Konkan region.
The list reflects BJP’s attempt to reward loyalists who have worked in the organisation for several decades.
A senior vice-president of the BJP, Karjatkar has was entrusted with the task of field management. Similarly, Jathar, Naik and Bhende have played crucial roles in organisation.
Kolhe, a young leader, is the son of former BJP (MLA) Snehalata Kolhe and grandson of Shankarrao Kolhe a well-known cooperative sugar baron.
The party has chosen Pradnya Satav as the candidate for the by-polls for the council.
The elections were necessitated following Satav’s resignation last year as she quit Congress to join BJP. In doing so she had relinquished her Congress membership (MLC). She is the wife of the late Congress MP Rajeev Satav.
Apart from the lone by-poll, five candidates from BJP are set to make it to the state council. Whereas, its alliance partner Shiv Sena will have two and NCP one. The Maha Vikas Aghadi will have one candidate.
The quota for the council elections, where the 288 MLAs will elect the MLCs, is 28 – least 28 MLAs must vote to elect a candidate to the Council.
The BJP has an upper hand with 137 MLAs, followed by the Shiv Sena with 57 and the NCP with 41. The Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) has 20, the Congress 16, and the NCP (SP) 10 MLAs.
As per the Election Commission schedule, the last date for filing nominations for the Council polls is April 30.
The scrutiny process will take place on May 2, followed by the last date for withdrawal on May 4. Results will be announced on the same day as the voting, May 12.
With 46 MLAs, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi can get only one candidate elected. Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, whose tenure completes next month, is under pressure from Opposition parties to contest the Council polls.
The nine MLCs retiring on May 13 are Sanjay Kishanrao Kenekar, Neelam Diwakar Gorhe, Uddhav Thackeray, Sandeep Diwakar Joshi, Dadarao Yadavrao Keche, Amol Ramkrushna Mitkari, Ranjitsinh Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil, Rajesh Dhondiram Rathod, and Shashikant Jaywantrao Shinde.
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