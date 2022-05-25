BJP alleges scam in redevelopment of heritage-grade properties in Mumbai

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged scam in redevelopment of properties in heritage grade in Mumbai. On Tuesday, party Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Ashish Shelar said that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner (BMC) has benefited builders to the tune of Rs 70,000 crore while approving proposals of redevelopment that were in heritage grade III and precinct category without insisting on no-objection certificate (NOC) from heritage committee.

Shelar also targeted the Shiv Sena and warned that if the state government does not look into the matter, the BJP could move high court against the BMC’s decision of clearing the proposal.

“In a new scam, despite the state government-appointed heritage committee being in place, the BMC commissioner has given permission to demolish heritage grade III structures without permission from the committee. While efforts are being made all over the world to safeguard heritage structures, the Shiv Sena-controlled BMC is giving permission to builders to demolish these structures,” said Shelar in a press statement.

Earlier, MHCC (Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee) had raised the issue of framing guidelines for development in areas that fall in heritage grade III and precinct category. Members of the committee expressed displeasure with the BMC’s decision of approving proposals of redevelopment using the municipal commissioner’s power.

Shelar also sought intervention from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the matter.

“We have recently disclosed how the commissioner gave permission to demolish a similar heritage structure on a government plot at Bandra Bandstand. The heritage committee has written to the commissioner asking how so many permissions were granted without their knowledge. The committee experts are sidelined when such decisions are being taken,” said Shelar.

Shiv Sena leaders could not be reached for a comment on Shelar’s allegations. On May 21 and May 24, The Indian Express had reported about differences between the heritage committee and BMC administration over development in the precinct.

The corporation had clarified that proposals were passed within the law and as per the provision of 52 (9) in Development Control and Promotional Regulation (DCPR)-2034.

“The proposals were passed as per the existing practice and we are taking all such precautions. The DCPR clearly states that the redevelopment in the precinct can be approved by the municipal commissioner. More stringent restrictions in the precinct could stall redevelopment of old and dangerous buildings that could also lead to loss of lives in case of collapse,” an official from the BMC had said.