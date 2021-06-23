BJP alleges Rs 1,000-cr corruption in Ashray Yojana, project on hold

The proposals were kept on hold without any discussion after the BJP levelled serious allegations

THE BRIHANMUMBAI Municipal Corporation’s Standing Committee has put the ‘Ashray Yojana’ project on hold over allegations of irregularities and diluted tender conditions by opposition BJP.

On Wednesday, three proposals on the redevelopment of staff quarters in B ward (Dongari, Umarkhadi), F-south (Parel, Seweree) and G-south (Worli, Mahalaxmi) under the Ashray Yojana to provide bigger homes was tabled for approval before the Standing Committee.

The proposals were kept on hold without any discussion after the BJP levelled serious allegations on the entire process of appointment of contractors for the redevelopment of staff quarters for the Solid Waste Management (SWM) department that will cost the civic body about Rs 1,792 crore.

“In two proposals the BMC had received only single bids and still awarded the contract. As per the CVC guidelines, the BMC should have re-invited the tenders. The BMC’s own estimate for all three proposals is Rs 678 crore but contractors have quoted to do the work at Rs 1,000 crore additional cost,” BJP leader Vinod Mishra said. “This is a clear case of corruption. How can there be so much difference?”

The opposition has further said the construction cost in the city is Rs 3,200 per square feet but the civic body has agreed to pay the contractor Rs 5,885 per square feet.

“There are several flaws in the tender condition which has been deliberately done by the SWM department,” BJP corporator Prabhakar Shinde said.