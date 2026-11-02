BJP turns against its own civic body over anti-cracker campaign in polluted Mumbai

In a political twist unfolding in Maharashtra’s Mumbai, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a major jibe at the Mahayuti-run Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over Dia Mirza’s anti-cracker Diwali video. The Mumbai civic body posted a video of the actor, urging Mumbaikars not to burst firecrackers during Diwali festivities amid concerns over the city’s plummeting Air Quality Index (AQI).

The civic body has since taken down the video after the BJP objected to the campaign. It was posted on Sunday, November 1, as part of their anti-cracker campaign in Mumbai. Interestingly, the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP and Shiv Sena, holds a majority in the BMC.

‘We don’t need lessons’: BJP

As Dia Mirza’s video went live, Ameet Satam, BJP Mumbai chief and Andheri West MLA, said in a post on X: “@mybmc We don’t need lessons on how to celebrate #Diwali from @deespeak Our traditions are deeply rooted in our culture.”

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Following Satam’s tweet, several independent users also criticised the civic authorities for roping in Dia Mirza for the anti-cracker campaign.

Meanwhile, within hours after Satam’s tweet, the civic administration deleted the post from all its social media handles.

“Following the public outcry against the earlier posts, the administration decided to remove them. However, the civic body’s stand on cracker bursting continues to be the same as we are just following the Bombay High Court’s (HC) order,” an official told the Indian Express.

After removing the tweet, the BMC released videos of cricketer Ajinkya Rahane and Madhuri Dixit appealing the same.

Story continues below this ad

Last week, the BMC announced it had roped in Dia Mirza and other celebrities to spread the message.

This is the first time the civic body has engaged celebrities for running such campaigns. Earlier this year, the civic authorities had roped in Hindi film actor Akshay Kumar for a campaign on cleanliness and solid waste management in Mumbai.

Speaking to The Indian Express, civic officials said that the primary objective of this campaign is to make people aware of the implications of bursting firecrackers in public spaces.

“The Bombay HC has already ordered us to prevent bursting of crackers in public space and encourage the usage of green firecrackers. Therefore, we are going to make this appeal to citizens through celebrity faces. At present, Mumbai’s AQI is plummeting severely and bursting crackers could add to the hazards,” a senior civic official told The Indian Express.