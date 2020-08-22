BJP accuses Shiv Sena of partiality in allocation of funds

Despite repeated attempts, Mayor Kishori Pednekar was not available for comment.

BJP has accused Shiv Sena of partiality in allocation of funds for corporators and parties. BJP corporators alleged they were not allowed to speak and register their objection during the meeting held on Thursday via videoconference.

BJP said while 73 per cent of the total funds has been allocated to Shiv Sena, only 13 per cent has been given to BJP, which is the second largest party in BMC with 82 corporators. Sena has the highest number with 91 corporators and holds key positions like mayor and standing committee chairman in the corporation. On Thursday, Mayor Kishori Pednekar cleared the Rs 728.11 crore proposal for political parties and corporators for development works in their areas.

During the meeting, Pednekar allotted Rs 535.95 crore to Sena, Rs 98.61 crore to BJP, Rs 52.10 crore to Congress, Rs 18.70 crore to NCP and Rs 22.75 crore to Samajwadi Party. This year, the civic body has allotted about Rs 200 crore more funds to corporators.

BJP leader Prabhakar Shinde said despite several requests he was not allowed to speak by Pednekar. “Sena has done partiality in fund allocations and despite being the second largest party we have been given only Rs 98 crore. What was more shocking was we were not allowed to speak. Civic administration had circulated a copy of 328 amendments made in the budget the night before the meeting and some proposals were given on the day of meeting,” said Shinde.

He added, “It is against procedure to send an agenda so late. As per procedure it should be given to us three days before meeting.”

Meanwhile, Opposition leader Ravi Raja said Congress was fine with the allocations as they got funds as per demand. “Whatever funds Congress had sought we have got that much. We had asked for more funds as now people have more expectations from corporators,” said Raja.

However, other corporators were not happy with the way the House was conducted and alleged that no discussion took place on Covid-19 issues. “It is unfortunate that we had a meeting after five months but there was no discussion on Covid-19. In these months the civic body flip flopped on many decisions related to Covid. I feel there should have been a discussion on this issue,” said Asif Zakaria, Congress corporator from Bandra.

