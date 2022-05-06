scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 05, 2022
Must Read

BJP accuses Sena of giving land to builder at price below market rate

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar alleged that the plot was leased to Bandra Parsi Convalescent Home For Women & Children Charitable Trust in 1905 to treat patients.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 6, 2022 1:11:24 am
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ashish Shelar, CBI, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News“However, the Trust did not utilise the space for the said purpose and the lease expired in 1980. According to Development Plan-2034 of BMC, this plot has been reserved as a rehabilitation centre," Shelar said. File

THE BJP on Thursday demanded a CBI probe into an alleged Rs 1,000-crore land deal, claiming that prime land was handed over to a Mumbai developer at below market rate price at the behest of the top Shiv Sena leadership.

“One acre five guntha government owned plot, situated on the strategic beach side of Taj hotel at Bandstand in Bandra West, has been sold to a city builder for a paltry price. Who is behind this deal? Is any minister from the sixth floor of Mantralaya connected to this,” BJP MLA Ashish Shelar told mediapersons.

He alleged that the plot was leased to Bandra Parsi Convalescent Home For Women & Children Charitable Trust in 1905 to treat patients.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“However, the Trust did not utilise the space for the said purpose and the lease expired in 1980. According to Development Plan-2034 of BMC, this plot has been reserved as a rehabilitation centre,” Shelar said.

More from Mumbai

Best of Express Premium

Delhi Confidential: Appeal To FilmmakersPremium
Delhi Confidential: Appeal To Filmmakers
Jignesh Mevani interview: ‘I won’t let the activist Jignesh d...Premium
Jignesh Mevani interview: ‘I won’t let the activist Jignesh d...
UPSC CSE Key – May 5, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 5, 2022: What you need to read today
The challenge for Middle Powers like India, France and GermanyPremium
The challenge for Middle Powers like India, France and Germany
More Premium Stories >>

“An advertisement was issued for the sale of the plot in 2020. By 2022, the government granted all the necessary permission to sell the land,” he said, adding that the plot was sold to a developer for only Rs 234 crore. However, the land has been valued at Rs 324 crore, he alleged.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 05: Latest News

Advertisement