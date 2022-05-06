BJP accuses Sena of giving land to builder at price below market rate

THE BJP on Thursday demanded a CBI probe into an alleged Rs 1,000-crore land deal, claiming that prime land was handed over to a Mumbai developer at below market rate price at the behest of the top Shiv Sena leadership.

“One acre five guntha government owned plot, situated on the strategic beach side of Taj hotel at Bandstand in Bandra West, has been sold to a city builder for a paltry price. Who is behind this deal? Is any minister from the sixth floor of Mantralaya connected to this,” BJP MLA Ashish Shelar told mediapersons.

He alleged that the plot was leased to Bandra Parsi Convalescent Home For Women & Children Charitable Trust in 1905 to treat patients.

“However, the Trust did not utilise the space for the said purpose and the lease expired in 1980. According to Development Plan-2034 of BMC, this plot has been reserved as a rehabilitation centre,” Shelar said.

“An advertisement was issued for the sale of the plot in 2020. By 2022, the government granted all the necessary permission to sell the land,” he said, adding that the plot was sold to a developer for only Rs 234 crore. However, the land has been valued at Rs 324 crore, he alleged.