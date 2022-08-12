Bizman’s daughter claims was duped of Rs 5.07 lakh by ‘Bond’

The daughter of a Malad businessman, aged 27, has lodged a complaint with Kurar police claiming she was allegedly duped of Rs 5.07 lakh by a fraud running an Instagram account by the name of ‘Bond James’. The police said the woman had befriended the fraud on social media after which, on the pretext of sending gifts, the accused and her imposter accomplices allegedly duped her into transferring money. According to the police, a case was registered on Wednesday under relevant sections of cheating, cheating by impersonation and common intention of the IPC.

In her statement to the police, the complainant alleged that she received a ‘follow’ request on Instagram from an account holder who identified himself as ‘Bond James’. She accepted the request on April 28 following which they started chatting and subsequently shared each other’s phone numbers. “During a phone conversation, the person posing as Bond claimed that he was a businessman in the United Kingdom,” an officer said, adding, “Later, he asked her about her birthday to which she said it was on May 30. On Bond’s insistence, she went on to share her home address and after a few days, he claimed that he had sent a parcel in her name that contained gifts ranging from gold jewellery and cash to clothes.”

On May 17, the complainant received a call from a woman claiming to be an officer from the Reserve Bank of India, the police said, adding that she alleged that she works at Delhi airport and a parcel in the complainant’s name had been seized.

“On the pretext of making her pay different types of taxes, the woman instructed her to transfer the amount,” the officer said.

It was only after she transferred 5.07 lakh that the complainant realised that she had been duped. She then reported the matter at Kurar police station and a case was registered.