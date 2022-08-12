Bizman’s daughter claims was duped of Rs 5.07 lakh by ‘Bond’

August 12, 2022 1:29:53 am
The daughter of a Malad businessman, aged 27, has lodged a complaint with Kurar police claiming she was allegedly duped of Rs 5.07 lakh by a fraud running an Instagram account by the name of ‘Bond James’. The police said the woman had befriended the fraud on social media after which, on the pretext of sending gifts, the accused and her imposter accomplices allegedly duped her into transferring money. According to the police, a case was registered on Wednesday under relevant sections of cheating, cheating by impersonation and common intention of the IPC.
In her statement to the police, the complainant alleged that she received a ‘follow’ request on Instagram from an account holder who identified himself as ‘Bond James’. She accepted the request on April 28 following which they started chatting and subsequently shared each other’s phone numbers. “During a phone conversation, the person posing as Bond claimed that he was a businessman in the United Kingdom,” an officer said, adding, “Later, he asked her about her birthday to which she said it was on May 30. On Bond’s insistence, she went on to share her home address and after a few days, he claimed that he had sent a parcel in her name that contained gifts ranging from gold jewellery and cash to clothes.”
On May 17, the complainant received a call from a woman claiming to be an officer from the Reserve Bank of India, the police said, adding that she alleged that she works at Delhi airport and a parcel in the complainant’s name had been seized.
“On the pretext of making her pay different types of taxes, the woman instructed her to transfer the amount,” the officer said.
Subscriber Only Stories
It was only after she transferred 5.07 lakh that the complainant realised that she had been duped. She then reported the matter at Kurar police station and a case was registered.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'
Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film
PB Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish KumarPremium
A Dhaka Hindu and a Kolkata Muslim recount what Independence meant to themPremium
Sajjid Chinoy: 'Rupee is a better-performing currency against dollar on a trade-weighted basis'Premium
My India, my Pakistan
The RSS's relationship with the national flagPremium
Latest News
Bengaluru woman goes to Delhi HC to stop friend’s euthanasia trip to Europe
Car shed at Aarey to be ready by April 2023
9 arrested for pushing women into flesh trade by promising them jobs as house helps
In a first, Mumbai Fire Brigade promotes two women staffers as station officers
Horoscope Today, August 12, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction
Lab-grown diamonds exhibition generates business of Rs 5,000 cr
State received 80 pc rainfall, has enough water until Aug ’23: Govt
With grants and promises, Nepal minister Khadka returns from China
Special textbooks to bridge learning gap developed during Covid-19 pandemic
2019 custodial death in Vadodara: Victim’s son says accused policeman threatened him
HC allows PGIMER docs to assess, take call on aborting 27 week old pregnancy of minor rape victim
Adani Group to invest Rs 57,575 crore in Odisha for two projects