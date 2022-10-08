Bizman behind wheel of speeding SUV ‘flees from spot in ambulance’, held after 12-hr long manhunt

Irfan Abdul Bilakhya, the 40-year-old businessman from south Mumbai allegedly responsible for driving the speeding vehicle that killed five people on the Bandra-Worli Sea link early Wednesday, had set the Mumbai Police on a 12-hour long manhunt after slipping away from the accident site in an ambulance.

Bilakhya escaped from the spot in one of the ambulances that arrived at the accident site and did not disclose his name to the police or stop to help the injured, said sources.

The police said that in the wee hours of Wednesday, Bilakhya was driving from Jogeshwari – where he had gone to meet his cousin – to his south Mumbai residence at Mohammed Ali Road in an SUV owned by his brother Asif.

Bilakhya was driving in the second lane of the four-lane Bandra Worli Sea Link. Police as well as his lawyer Vikram Chavan claimed that the accident took place when Bilakhya, while driving, was trying to plug a charger into the socket to charge his cellphone.

“Bilakhya was speeding and while trying to plug in the charger, he lost control of the car.

The vehicle turned from the second lane to the fourth lane, where several cars had halted, and rammed into them,” said a source.

Chavan told The Indian Express that Bilakhya got off the vehicle to help those injured despite his own injuries. However, the investigating officer of the case said that Bilakhya neither helped the injured nor disclosed his name to any police officer at the spot.

Sources added that following the accident, several vehicles, including police vans and ambulances, reached the spot. “Bilakhya went and sat in one of the ambulances along with the other injured. While the others were dropped off for treatment at Nair Hospital, Bilakhya requested the ambulance driver to take him to Saifee hospital,” said a source.

Chavan said, “He told the ambulance driver that he usually goes to Saifee hospital for treatment. As he was also a victim, the driver dropped others at Nair hospital and then took Bilakhya to Saifee.”

Sources said doctors at Saifee hospital gave Bilakhya primary treatment and recommended that he should undergo CT and MRI scans. However, he told the doctors that he would come back later for the tests. Subsequently, he called up his cousin Kadar, who took him home, said sources.

The Worli police managed to trace Bilakhya through the details of the car he had abandoned at the sea link. The vehicle was owned by his brother Asif.

Nearly 12 hours after the accident, the police arrived at Bilakhya’s residence around 3 pm and took him in custody.

Chavan said that apart from Kadar, nobody knew that Bilakhya had met with an accident. “Apart from Kadar, nobody in the family was aware of the accident till police reached. Even after he was taken to the police station, everyone thought that it was a small incident,” he added.