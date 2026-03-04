Bizman’s death in accident: Court grants bail to juvenile’s father who had given his car to drive

A SESSIONS court in Vikhroli on Wednesday allowed the bail application of the father of a juvenile boy, who had allegedly given his four-wheeler for him to drive, causing a fatal accident earlier this month.

On February 5, the 17-year-old boy allegedly rammed a bike, causing the death of 33-year-old Ghatkopar businessman Dhrumil Patel, and injuring his wife. In his bail plea, the father had said he was neither present at the spot nor was he driving the vehicle, and that he was not aware that his son had taken his car. He had further said he was therefore not responsible for the death and the injuries. The Mumbai police opposed the plea stating that allowing a minor to drive a vehicle is contravention of the Motor Vehicles Act. Lawyer Rueben Mascarenhas, representing the victim’s family, had said there was an Instagram page purportedly belonging to the minor, showing him doing stunts on vehicles. He had also claimed that the family of the victim was approached for a settlement with an offer of Rs 40 lakh.