Bitter politics looms over maiden Budget session of Shinde-Fadnavis govt

The maiden Budget Session of the Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is set to be overshadowed by the ongoing bitter rivalry in state politics with Shinde “expressing satisfaction over not sharing tea with an ‘anti-national’ opposition” on Sunday evening and warning that he would “take care of them during the four-week-long session”.

The Budget Session will commence on Monday with newly appointed Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais addressing the joint session of the state legislature.

While the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) termed the state government as “anti-Maharashtra” and “unconstitutional”, Shinde said that the MVA govt shielded its minister Nawab Malik despite his arrest for allegedly accepting money from Dawood Ibrahim’s sister in a land deal. He also alleged that a plot was hatched by previous Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to arrest Fadnavis and Girish Mahajan.

As the Election Commission of India (ECI) has awarded the Shiv Sena name and symbol to the Shinde-led group, the 16 MLAs with Thackeray will now be recognised as Sena MLAs, according to Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar. But as the legal battle continues in the Supreme Court which has protected the Thackeray group MLAs from any whip from the Sena for the next two months, the two sides are once again set to face off on the issue in the legislature.

While the Thackeray group continues to attack Shinde, the latter countered it by saying that for two and half years the doors of Varsha were closed to visitors and he has now opened them for all. Any attack on the present government, be it related to law and order or governance, is likely to be countered by raking up actions of the past Congress-NCP and MVA governments. Shinde on Sunday highlighted the issue of alleged irrigation scam of Rs 70,000 crore and claimed that Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar had become a fish out of water as he does not have any power now.

The Opposition has already said that it will raise the issue of deteriorating law and order in the state as well as continue to corner the “unconstitutional” state government led by Shinde, “which has lost the support of the people”. Shinde, quick to defend himself in a press conference held later, said that the reception he is receiving during his travels tells a different story and it does not require brains to level allegations.

Apart from the budget, the session will also be impacted by the results of the two bypolls in Pune district, made a prestige battle by the ruling side. Both Shinde and Fadnavis camped in Pune for days to campaign for the election. The ruling side is also likely to come under attack for not expanding the cabinet and non-inclusion of a single woman minister in it. Although Shinde said that expansion will soon take place, there is no clarity on the exact date.

A total of three pending Bills and seven other Bills will come up for discussion during the session. The Bill giving additional powers to the Lokayukta is pending in the state legislative council and the ruling side with no majority in the Upper House will have to manage the opposition to pass it.

The session will also see discussion on farmer-related issues highlighted by the opposition, especially of onion and cotton growers, industry-related issues and promise of the state government to provide 75,000 jobs in one year.