Bitcoin trading ponzi scheme: ED attaches immovable properties, bank balances worth Rs 42.88 crore

Amit Bhardwaj had managed to collect investments worth 80,000 Bitcoins. (file) Amit Bhardwaj had managed to collect investments worth 80,000 Bitcoins. (file)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday attached immovable properties and bank balances worth Rs 42.88 crore allegedly derived by crypto-currency entrepreneur Amit Bhardwaj and his accomplices in the Bitcoin trading ponzi scheme under the banner of M/s Variabletech Private Limited, Singapore.

Bharadwaj, who was arrested in April, and his firm have been under scanner after police from various parts of the country had booked them for cheating people to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore.

Bharadwaj had allegedly stated that he is willing to return the money to those he had duped. However, the ED on Friday attached the firm’s immovable assets, including six offices of Bhardwaj in Dubai and the flats and bank balances of his two marketing agents — Hemant Bhope and Pankaj Adlakha.

According to the ED investigation, Bharadwaj had started his Singapore based company in 2015. Through its website, he launched a ponzi scheme, in which people were asked to buy Bitcoins and promised high returns. He had managed to collect investments worth 80,000 Bitcoins. But instead of repaying “investors”, he offered them returns in his newly launched crypto-currency that had no value, officials said.

“We initiated an investigation under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, resulting in the provisional attachments of immovable properties and bank balances worth Rs 42.88 crore,” an ED official said.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App