‘I am the one who killed Baba Siddique’: Maharashtra Speaker orders high security for Congress MLA Sajid Khan Pathan after Bishnoi gang’s death threat

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra Government to take a serious note of the alleged threats issued to Congress MLA Sajid Khan Pathan by members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Congress MLA and legislative party leader Vijay Wadettiwar raised the issue through an Adjournment Motion in the Assembly.
“Congress MLA Sajid Khan Pathan from Akola West has received death threats in the name of the Bishnoi gang, along with an international extortion call demanding Rs 10 crore. On February 17, at 3.30 pm, he received an international call. A person named Shubham Lonkar, associated with the Bishnoi gang, made the call demanding a ransom of Rs 10 crore and threatened to shoot him dead if the money was not paid,” said Wadettiwar.
He informed the Assembly that the person issuing the threat arrogantly claimed that even if the police were informed, they would provide protection for a month or two, but they would eventually kill him after six months or a year. “If public representatives themselves are not safe in the state, what about the general public?” He asked.
Wadettiwar emphasised that receiving threats from a gang previously involved in shooting incidents is an extremely serious matter, adding that listening to the threat is spine-chilling. He said Sajid Pathan is being targeted even though he has no connection to any criminal activities.
Narvekar directed the government to treat it with utmost seriousness, and to take immediate steps regarding the Congress MLA’s security. The Speaker, however, did not give Pathan an opportunity to speak about the issue.
Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, Pathan said, “I received a phone call on February 17. The caller called himself Shubham Lonkar from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and said that he was the same man who killed Baba Siddique, and I am the next. He demanded Rs 10 crore from me, and if I refused to give the sum, he would kill me in front of everyone like he killed Baba Siddique.”
Pathan said that after receiving the threat call, he contacted Akola’s superintendent of police, and action is being taken. “CM also called me up. But unfortunately, I was not allowed to speak on this in the House. If I am being threatened, what would happen to a common man?”
