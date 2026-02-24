‘I am the one who killed Baba Siddique’: Maharashtra Speaker orders high security for Congress MLA Sajid Khan Pathan after Bishnoi gang’s death threat

Sajid Khan Pathan said that after receiving the threat call, he contacted Akola’s superintendent of police, and action is being taken. (Credits: Facebook/ Sajid Khan Pathan)

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra Government to take a serious note of the alleged threats issued to Congress MLA Sajid Khan Pathan by members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Congress MLA and legislative party leader Vijay Wadettiwar raised the issue through an Adjournment Motion in the Assembly.

“Congress MLA Sajid Khan Pathan from Akola West has received death threats in the name of the Bishnoi gang, along with an international extortion call demanding Rs 10 crore. On February 17, at 3.30 pm, he received an international call. A person named Shubham Lonkar, associated with the Bishnoi gang, made the call demanding a ransom of Rs 10 crore and threatened to shoot him dead if the money was not paid,” said Wadettiwar.