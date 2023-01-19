scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023

How a birthday gift to a friend led Mumbai police to 2 thieves who had evaded arrest for long

The decision to gift a stolen mobile phone to a friend proved costly for Laxman Dulia Meena and Vishnu Prabhat Dey, who were arrested by the VP Road police in Mumbai’s Girgaon in December 2017

Mumbai police mobile, mobile phone Mumbai, MumbaiThe police began surveillance on the stolen mobile phones. They got their first lead after the accused’s friend inserted a SIM card in the stolen phone gifted to him. (File)
Listen to this article
How a birthday gift to a friend led Mumbai police to 2 thieves who had evaded arrest for long
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Two thieves who had successfully managed to evade the Mumbai police even as they committed more than 50 robberies across the country ran out of luck after they gifted a stolen mobile phone to a friend on his birthday. It proved to be a costly mistake that subsequently led to their arrests in 2017.

Laxman Dulia Meena, a resident of Udaipur in Rajasthan, and Vishnu Prabhat Dey, from Mumbai’s Goregaon, first met each other inside Thane District Central Jail where they were serving sentences in robbery and dacoity cases, the police said. They decided to work together and planned to rob houses across the country.

After their release, the duo started working together with a clear modus operandi, the police said. The accused targeted buildings where renovation work was going on and scaled bamboo scaffolding erected for the work.

“The two would target houses at night. They would wear black clothes and walk into buildings when residents were asleep. After scaling the buildings, they would enter the houses and walk away with valuables while the residents slept,” a police officer said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...
Delhi Confidential: An awkward movement at BPR&D event in Bengaluru
Delhi Confidential: An awkward movement at BPR&D event in Bengaluru
Air India’s 4k strong ‘Maharaja Collection’ of artworks formally transfer...
Air India’s 4k strong ‘Maharaja Collection’ of artworks formally transfer...
Also read |Solving Crime: How sandal worn by woman helped police nab her killers

In 2017, the VP Road police in Mumbai’s Girgaon noticed an increase in such robbery cases in their jurisdiction and launched an investigation. According to the police, they did not have any clue about the suspects. Checking CCTV footage around the crime spots failed to help as the two accused wore black clothes to ensure that the CCTV cameras did not capture them and always committed burglaries at night.

The police began surveillance on the stolen mobile phones. They got their first lead after the accused’s friend inserted a SIM card in the stolen phone gifted to him. “The duo had gifted a phone they had stolen from Girgaon to their friend on his birthday. We traced the number and got him to the police station,” said an officer.

Also read |Solving Crime: A robber, an elaborate costume and duplicate keys — how Mumbai police cracked a Rs 55-lakh bank robbery case

The friend revealed information about Dey and a police team was dispatched to Goregaon. After Dey was arrested, Meena was nabbed from Udaipur.

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

Investigators said the duo were responsible for many cases of theft in the city. They also admitted to committing crimes in Rajasthan and other states, the police said.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 11:36 IST
Next Story

‘Drug trafficking eats into vitals of economy’: Punjab and Haryana HC denies anticipatory bail to accused in NDPS case

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close