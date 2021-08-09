Birthday celebration: FIR against SP MLA, 17 others for violating Covid-19 guidelines

THE MUMBAI Police on Sunday registered an FIR against Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi and 17 others for allegedly violating Covid regulations during the birthday celebration held for the legislator in Mumbai’s Shivaji Nagar area.

Police have also seized a sword from the MLA and one of his party men. Police believe it was used for cutting the cake.

DCP (Zone VI) K Upadhyay confirmed that an FIR was registered against Azmi.

An officer said that between 5 pm and 8 pm on Sunday, Azmi — who represents Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar constituency — along with nearly 25-30 party workers gathered to celebrate his birthday in violation of the Covid guidelines. When a team from the Shivaji Nagar police station reached the spot, they also found a sword used by the MLA and a party worker, Fawad Khan.

An officer said, “Based on a complaint, we have registered an FIR against Azmi and others for violating the Covid-19 protocol laid down by the government. No arrests have been made in the case.”

When The Indian Express called Azmi, the person who answered the call said that it would not be possible to talk to him.

A message sent to the legislator about the FIR did not elicit any response.