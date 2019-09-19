Birth centenary of Dr Vikram Sarabhai: ISRO teams up with SIES school for exhibition

For the next two days, the corridors of South Indian Education Society (SIES) High School, Matunga, will be abuzz with space talk and missions of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The school inaugurated a space exhibition on Wednesday in collaboration with ISRO, which saw students of more than 60 schools on the first day.

To facilitate interaction of students with ISRO scientists and expose them to scaled models of satellites and launch vehicles, close to 170 schools have registered to take part in the exhibition. These schools range from CBSE to ICSE to municipal and state schools.

Despite rain, long queues of children and parents waited for their chance to go inside the school’s auditorium, where the exhibits were displayed next to information boards. A group of forty SIES students of Classes VIII, IX and X were chosen to explain concepts behind the models whereas some others volunteered to manage the crowd. For the purpose of guidance, six research scientists from ISRO were also present at the venue.

Before this, the exhibition was hosted at Nehru Science Centre and after September 20, will travel to Mulund, followed by Vrajreshwari and Nashik. To commemorate the birth centenary of scientist Dr Vikram Sarabhai, nearly 100 such exhibitions across the country have been planned by ISRO.

Having begun last month, the exhibitions will continue till August 2020, said an official from the space research agency.

School headmistress Kalyani Arumugam told The Indian Express, “It all happened with Chandrayaan 2, which has made waves. There has been an emotional connect between ISRO and the nation by virtue of this mission. The prime minister’s presence also connected us to the organisation.” The school’s information technology department downloaded the telecast of the soft landing on the lunar south pole, which was screened for all students on September 9.

“We not only discussed the importance of this event for the country with the students but also contacted ISRO. On September 15, we sent our schoolchildren to Nehru Science Centre to learn the concepts to be able to explain them. Their enthusiasm has allowed them to learn and also disseminate information for this exhibition,” Amurugam added.

Apart from 15 models of satellites and launch vehicles displayed in the school hall, a documentary screening on related topics and competitions such as poster making, elocution, essay and fancy dress were also held. “Not all students can visit ISRO or buy tickets to the Science Centre. So we’re glad to have them here,” Amurugam added.

The event is free for all and will be open till September 20, from 9 am to 5 pm.

150 visitors’ messages sent to ISRO

The Nehru Planetarium on Tuesday sent 150 family entry tickets with messages to ISRO. The centre had asked visitors on September 6 and 7 to write messages for India’s premier space agency.

“It was an impromptu idea and we are touched with the way children came forward to write the messages. It’s just our way of showing ISRO that the nation is with them,” said director Arvind Paranjpye.

One of the messages, written by a student of Class VI, said, ‘Uncle Sivan, I am proud of you for launching this rocket. All the best for information from Vikram lander.’