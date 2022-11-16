Birsa did not bow to British like Savarkar, says Rahul

Comparing the martyrdom of tribal leader Birsa Munda with the life of Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that while the latter, who is an idol of the BJP and the RSS, wrote mercy petitions to the British, Congress idolises Munda, who faced death without losing his pride.

“Bhagwan Birsa Munda was martyred at the age of 24. Despite British offering him land, he refused to bow down and chose death. We, as Congress party, consider him as our idol. For BJP and RSS, Savarkarji, who wrote mercy petitions to the British and accepted pension, is an idol. That’s the difference between us and the BJP,” said Rahul while addressing a rally on Munda’s birth anniversary at Washim on the 69th day of his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Maintaining that adivasis are the original inhabitants of India, Rahul said BJP and RSS purposely call them “vanvasis (those who live in forest)”.

“This is nothing but an attempt to deny adivasis rights over land and forests. Congress stands for the rights of adivasis. Our government enacted Forest Rights Act, PESA. We are committed to the well-being of tribals.”

On Tuesday morning, the yatra entered Vidarbha’s Washim district through Hingoli in Marathwada.

The yatra will cover Washim, Akola and Buldhana districts in Vidarbha before entering Madhya Pradesh on November 21.

Addressing a meeting at Washim on Tuesday evening, Rahul questioned the Union government on its promise of providing two crore jobs every year. “Instead of providing jobs, the Modi government destroyed businesses and made people lose their jobs. The youth of this country is asking Modi about the jobs,” he said.