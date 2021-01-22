Bird toll in Maharashtra mounts to 14,524

The number of dead birds in Maharashtra since January 8 has risen to 14,524 on Friday. Avian influenza or bird flu in poultry birds has been confirmed across 16 districts.

On Thursday, 732 birds were found dead in the state. Of the total, 626 were poultry birds. Among the total number of dead poultry birds, the highest toll was in Jalgaon at 198, followed by Yavatmal at 118. Fifty-four in Palghar, eight in Raigad, three in Pune, five in Satara, four in Nashik, one in Ahmednagar, 115 in Beed, 17 in Jalna, eight in Nanded, four in Osmanabad, nine in Hingoli, 33 in Amravati, 20 in Nagpur and 29 were found dead in Gondia.

Sixty-nine birds, including herons, sparrows and parrots were found dead on Wednesday. Of the total, two were found dead in Mumbai, 11 in Thane, one each in Nanded, Satara, Wardha and Palghar, three each in Pune and Ratnagiri, four in Beed and 42 in Akola. Total 37 crows have been found dead in the state with seven in Mumbai, 14 in Thane, four each in Ratnagiri and Beed, three in Pune, two each in Satara and Ahmednagar and one in Nanded.

According to the containment plan, prepared by the Centre, the local administration will cull poultry birds within 1km radius of the particular poultry farm where the bird deaths have been found due to avian influenza.

Of the total 29 places where the culling of poultry birds has been ordered, destruction of poultry, eggs, poultry feed and excreta has been completed in 25 places. As of Friday, 39,483 birds, eight ducks, 35,515 eggs and 53,046kg feed has been destroyed.

Under the Bird Flu Disease Control Program, the state government on Friday sanctioned compensation of Rs 1.3 crore for the culling of poultry and other birds, eggs and poultry feed and the operational cost of disease control within 1km radius of the infected area.

Poultry farmers within 1km radius of the infected zone will be compensated for the loss due to culling of their poultry and other birds, eggs and poultry feed. This includes mainly laying birds (egg-laying poultry birds) up to eight weeks of age for Rs 20 per bird, layer birds above eight weeks of age Rs 90 per bird, broiler birds up to six weeks of age Rs 20 per bird, broilers above six weeks Rs 70 per bird, poultry eggs Rs 3 per egg, poultry feed Rs 12 per kg, ducks up to six weeks of age Rs 35 per bird and ducks above six week age Rs 135 per bird.

The cause of poultry birds’ death has been confirmed to be bird flu in Parbahni, Latur, Nanded, Pune, Solapur, Yavatmal, Ahmednagar, Beed, Raigad, Thane, Gondia, Ahmednagar, Hingoli, Satara, Nagpur and Gadhchiroli.