FDA crackdown hits Mumbai’s iconic bakeries; Bimbo Bristol among 5 whose licences suspended

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Six-decade-old ‘Bimbo’ Bristol Bakery in Mahim had its licence suspended after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Maharashtra, inspected it on Thursday as part of a crackdown on 34 bakery establishments across Greater Mumbai.
The brand is popular for its bread loaves. According to Arani Foods’ website, the bakery ‘primarily manufactures sliced sandwich breads for various private companies, Government Organizations, Hotels, Hospitals, and Railways’. The company says it has the capacity to produce over 70,000 loaves of bread a day, supplying customers from Dahanu to Churchgate and from Lonavala to CST. The bakery is owned by Aspi Irani, who also owns Jimmy Boy.
According to videos and Geo-tagged photos shared by FDA from its inspection of Bristol Bakery in Mahim show a soiled production floor with food residue, baking racks and equipment coated with accumulated baked-on residue, and bread being baked in heavily stained loaf tins.
“During the inspection, the FDA found several critical non-conformities. These included active pest infestation, with cockroaches, flies and other insects; incomplete or missing medical fitness records for employees handling food; food manufacturing activities being carried out during civil painting work; inadequate cleaning and sanitisation of food-contact equipment; and inaccurate temperature monitoring of equipment,” said a senior FDA official.
During Thursday’s drive, the FDA issued improvement notices to 22 establishments, suspended the licences of five bakeries, and served ‘Stop Business’ notices on four others.
The bakeries whose license were suspended are Bristol Bakery, Mahim; Anmol Bakery & Stores, Andheri (East); New Maharashtra Bakery & Store, Chembur; Saba Bakery & Stores, Aarey Road, Goregaon (East); and Unnati Bakery, Laxman Tavde Road, Dahisar (West).
‘Stop Business’ notices were issued to Bengaluru Iyengar Bakery, Kalachowki; Golden Bakery, Ghatkopar (West); Mirza & Sons Bakery, Vikhroli (West); and Big Bite Bakery, Kandivali (East).
“During inspection, some establishments were found to be operating without registration/licence, while at other locations, violations related to cleanliness, food handling, licence conditions and other food safety norms were observed. Necessary action has been taken against the concerned parties as per rules,” the FDA said in a press note issued on Friday evening.
The FDA also appealed to all bakery businesses to strictly comply with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the regulations framed under it.
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