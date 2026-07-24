FDA crackdown hits Mumbai’s iconic bakeries; Bimbo Bristol among 5 whose licences suspended

According to videos and Geo-tagged photos shared by FDA from its inspection of Bristol Bakery in Mahim show a soiled production floor with food residue and more violations. (Express photo)

Six-decade-old ‘Bimbo’ Bristol Bakery in Mahim had its licence suspended after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Maharashtra, inspected it on Thursday as part of a crackdown on 34 bakery establishments across Greater Mumbai.

The brand is popular for its bread loaves. According to Arani Foods’ website, the bakery ‘primarily manufactures sliced sandwich breads for various private companies, Government Organizations, Hotels, Hospitals, and Railways’. The company says it has the capacity to produce over 70,000 loaves of bread a day, supplying customers from Dahanu to Churchgate and from Lonavala to CST. The bakery is owned by Aspi Irani, who also owns Jimmy Boy.