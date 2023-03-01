Bill to establish authority for medical goods likely

In order to streamline, strengthen and accelerate the procurement and supply system for certain medical goods for health institutions under the state government and to make it more transparent, the Maharashtra government is set to establish a dedicated permanent authority.

The bill to this effect is likely to be presented in the legislature on Wednesday.

The government, on July 26, 2017, established a purchase cell at the Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceuticals corporation Ltd to get the benefit of minimum rates for bulk purchase of medical goods. It was also made mandatory for all government departments, which provide medical services, to purchase medicines, medical equipment and other related items only from the said corporation.

The new bill will enact a special law to make provisions for ensuring single-point procurement of certain medicines, medical consumables, devices, equipment and execution of turnkey projects. The law will establish Maharashtra Medical Goods Procurement Authority for single point procurement and supply of certain medical goods, and to recommend medical procurement policy to the state government.

It will be compulsory for the Public Health Department and Medical Education and Drugs Department, and optional for other departments of the state government, to procure medical goods from the Authority.