Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Bill tabled to increase nominated councillors in BMC

The decision has been proposed to 'qualitatively improve the functioning of the corporations', reads the Bill, which was approved by the state Cabinet in January 2023.

Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and others at Vidhan Bhawan, on the first day of the Budget Session in Mumbai on Monday. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)
The STATE government has proposed to increase the number of nominated municipal councillors in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) from the existing five to 10. It has also proposed to increase the nominated municipal councillors in other municipal corporations in the state to a maximum of 10 or 10 per cent of the elected councillors — whichever is less — from the existing limit of five.

A Bill was tabled in the legislative Assembly on Monday, to the effect, and the Act would be called Mumbai Municipal Corporation and Maharashtra Municipal Corporations (Amendment) Act, 2023.

The decision has been proposed to ‘qualitatively improve the functioning of the corporations’, reads the Bill, which was approved by the state Cabinet in January 2023.

It reads, “A person having knowledge and experience in the municipal administration is nominated as a councillor for a more effective administration of municipal corporations in the state. With a view to qualitatively improve the corporations’ functioning by utilising the knowledge and experience of the members nominated, the government considers it expedient to increase the number of nominated members…”

The nominated municipal councillors in each political party in the municipal corporation depends on the total strength of the elected representatives from that party in the respective municipal corporation.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 04:15 IST
