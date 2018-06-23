Bill due for 12 years, Chembur colony faces 4-day power cut; supply restored after CM intervenes

Representational Image. Representational Image.

Four days after it cut power supply to Siddharth Colony in Chembur over non-payment of dues, Reliance Energy (RE) Friday restored supply, following intervention of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

About 3,250 flats faced a power cut after alleged non-payment of bills for the last 12 years that amounted to Rs 63 crore.

“Despite notices, offers of payment through installments, and token disconnections, these residents had not paid their bills, resulting in arrears mounting to Rs 63 crore in over ten years,” a statement from the company stated. Initially Reliance Energy issued notices, on June 19, it cut supply to houses of 3,250 customers.

“Such non-payment results in higher tariffs for other customers of the DISCOM, 70 per cent of who come from economically weaker sections, who are effectively cross-subsidising customers not paying their dues,” the statement further said. Under Section 56 of the Electricity Act, 2003, power supply can be cut over non-payment of bills.

Over 500 residents protested outside Reliance office in Tilak Nagar by the second day of living without electricity. Reliance spokesperson said electricity was restored Friday on humanitarian grounds. Federation of residents of the Colony has assured to give an undertaking to settle their arrears within three months. ENS

