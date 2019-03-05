Toggle Menu
Thane: Biker skids off flyover day after it was inaugurated, dieshttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/biker-skids-off-flyover-day-after-it-was-inaugurated-dies-5611022/

Thane: Biker skids off flyover day after it was inaugurated, dies

The Khopat flyover, inaugurated on Sunday by Shiv Sena youth wing chief Aditya Thackeray, is a part of the three bridges constructed by the MMRDA in Thane to ease intercity commuting.

Thane: 19-year-old crushed under train while crossing tracks
The police have lodged a case against Dhotre on charges of rash and negligent driving and causing damage.  (Representational)

A DAY after Thane’s Khopat flyover was inaugurated, a biker was killed in a road accident, police said Monday. The 22-year-old man, Jitendra Dhotre, was allegedly speeding when his two-wheeler skid on the flyover. The man was rushed to a hospital near the spot, where he was declared dead on arrival, police said.

The police have lodged a case against Dhotre on charges of rash and negligent driving and causing damage. “His body has been sent for postmortem. We are investigating the case further,” a police officer said.

 

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 ‘Abduction’ by Karnataka Police sends city cops on 600-km chase
2 Detonators and gelatin bars seized from couple in Palghar
3 Two more Metro lines in the works, one to connect CSIA with NMIA