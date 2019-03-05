Thane: Biker skids off flyover day after it was inaugurated, dies

A DAY after Thane’s Khopat flyover was inaugurated, a biker was killed in a road accident, police said Monday. The 22-year-old man, Jitendra Dhotre, was allegedly speeding when his two-wheeler skid on the flyover. The man was rushed to a hospital near the spot, where he was declared dead on arrival, police said.

The police have lodged a case against Dhotre on charges of rash and negligent driving and causing damage. “His body has been sent for postmortem. We are investigating the case further,” a police officer said.