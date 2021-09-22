Biker injured after police assault

A 27-year-old biker sustained grievous head injuries after a policeman reportedly hit him with a baton in Kalyan East on Sunday. The victim received 10 stitches on his head after the alleged assault.

Nilesh Kadam and his friend, Bhupendra Dhukre (25), reached Tisgaon Naka area in Kalyan East on their way to Ulhasnagar, when a cop hit Kadam with his baton. The policeman is said to be attached with the Thane police station. The incident, however, took place under the jurisdiction of the Kolsewadi police station.

The family members of the victim said that they approached Kolsewadi police station with a complaint, but the latter refused to register a case.

The police department said it has set up an internal inquiry to probe the incident. “The ACP of Kalyan division will head the inquiry and submit a report. Further action will be taken once the report is submitted,” an official said.