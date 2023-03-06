Biker acquitted as police fails to prove Twitter photo as electronic evidence

EVEN AS city residents use Twitter to post photographs and alert the Mumbai police about errant motorists and traffic violations, in one of the first such cases, a motorist was acquitted for wrong side driving as the police could not prove a photograph of the violation as electronic evidence in court.

In a recent order, a metropolitan magistrate’s court acquitted a 21-year-old Tardeo resident who was booked on charges including rash and negligent driving based on a photograph taken by a cyclist, who had then tagged the Mumbai police on Twitter for further action.

The alleged incident had taken place at Gaondevi on May 18, 2022 when the motorist was photographed driving from the wrong side of the road by the cyclist. Based on the information including the registration number of the bike and photograph submitted by the cyclist, the police had filed an FIR against the woman.

“…the FIR was not lodged based on information but the basis for lodging the FIR is the uploaded photograph. In the present matter, the photographs tweeted by PW 2 (prosecution witness 2, the cyclist) are crucial. The copy of the same is also filed on record as being the same one uploaded on Twitter. A printout was taken from a personal computer or mobile and it is electronic evidence. Therefore, a certificate under section 65B of the Evidence Act is required to prove the same. However, the prosecution failed to file the certificate…,” the court said. It said that in the absence of crucial evidence, the allegations cannot be proved.

During the trial, the prosecution had examined three witnesses including the official in-charge of Twitter helpline, the cyclist who identified the accused in court and the investigating officer. The cyclist had told the police that when he was riding from Worli to Colaba, the motorist had blocked him by driving from the wrong side.

When he confronted her, she shouted at him. He then took photographs of her bike and the violation and tagged the Mumbai police on Twitter, he said in his deposition. The court also said that the police had not been able to prove the exact spot of the incident.