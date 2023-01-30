Bike ambulances go the last mile for patients in remote Gadchiroli villages

KANTA MADAVIL’S water broke late night on January 21 in Visamundi — a village deep in the jungles of Gadchiroli — where four-wheeler ambulances cannot reach and the nearest medical care facility is miles away. However, help arrived on time in the form of a bike ambulance. She was immediately rushed to the primary health centre (PHC) where she delivered her baby.

If not for the bike ambulance, Madavil would have had to wait till the next day to reach the PHC, or else risk delivering the baby at home. But due to the newly procured bike ambulances, she got medical help on time. This is not an exceptional case. The three bike ambulances introduced in Gadchiroli district’s Bhamragad block last week have assisted over 15 such patients with health emergencies in sparsely scattered settlements in three villages — Palli, Visamundi and Nelgunda in Bhamragad block.

The Bhamragad block, that shares the border of Chhattisgarh, is surrounded by dense forests and hills. Access to health care is a challenge due to the harsh topography. So, to bridge the last mile to health care, for the first time, the district funded by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs started three bike ambulances as a pilot project in three villages.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Shubham Gupta, Assistant Collector and Project Officer of Integrated Tribal Development Project–Bhamragad, said that even though the number of institutional deliveries has improved over time in Bhamragad—from 237 in 2019 to 360 in 2021— there is much that needs to be done to make healthcare infrastructure accessible to people of the block.

“Our primary objective is to improve the numbers of institutional delivery and reduce the medical complications during childbirth caused due to non-availability of medical facilities at a short distance,” he said.

These bike ambulances will help provide basic first aid to the patient at the site of incident to stabilise the patient’s condition (including medicines) and transport her/him to the nearest medical facility available for further treatment, so as to avoid time lag leading to further complications.

There are 122 villages in Bhamragad that get cut off from the mainland during the monsoon. During such a period, the villagers and the administration have no option but to ensure preparedness for ration as well as medical facilities.

Advertisement

“Unfortunately, due to non-availability of mobile connectivity as well as poor road conditions in these villages, it’s difficult for the conventional ambulance to reach these areas. In response to this, bike ambulances have been introduced as an experiment to provide basic medical services to patients at the place of incidence, and also transport the patient to the nearest medical facility,” he said.

These ambulances are fitted with a side-carriage for the patient’s comfort and are equipped with an oxygen tank and basic first-aid kit with medicines to meet emergencies. The concept has already met with success in Africa.

The project, sponsored by Ministry of Tribal Affairs, is being implemented by the state’s Integrated Tribal Development Project, Bhamragad. A total fund of Rs 18.75 lakh has been received, from which three bike ambulances have been procured, including the operational expenditure for a period of one year.

Advertisement

Drivers of the bike ambulances have been trained in basic first aid as well as administering basic medicine at the spot of incidence to stabilise the patient, and then bring the patient to the facility using the stretcher attached to the bike.