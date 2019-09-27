BIGRS report: Fatalities in road mishaps dip by 22% in three years

Fatalities in road accidents in Mumbai reduced by 22 per cent between 2015 and 2018.

According to the Mumbai Road Safety Report 2018, put together by the Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety (BIGRS) using police data, 475 people were killed in 456 mishaps on city streets in 2018, down from a nearly decade-long high of 611 deaths in 586 mishaps three years ago.

BIGRS has been funding measures to make roads in Mumbai safer after signing an MoU with the state government in 2015.

According to the report, pedestrians (51 per cent), motorcycle riders (28 per cent) and pillion riders (13 per cent) accounted for nearly all fatalities on roads last year. Pedestrians and motorcycle riders were also found to be the most vulnerable group, accounting for 73 per cent of all individuals injured in accidents.

Among those killed, 85 per cent were found to be men, a majority of them between 20 and 29 years. The report also found that men between 20 and 29 years of age constituted the highest fatalities in motorcycle accidents. Consequently, 99 per cent of drivers found to be at fault for committing accidents were also men, a large chunk of whom were aged between 20 and 30, the report states.

The report also listed seven roads which are high-risk locations for accidents. Of these, the Western Express Highway and Eastern Express Highway comprise the maximum black spots. “We have identified the black spots and have been working with different agencies to create diversions and have increased enforcement,” said Madhukar Pandey, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic.

Dr Sarah Whitehead, Public Health and Preventive Medicine Consultant at Vital Strategies, a partner of BIGRS, said that Mumbai’s figures show that crashes are preventable and that deaths and injuries on the road can be reduced.

She added that accident figures were higher in Mumbai between 8 pm and 11 pm.