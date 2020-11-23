Big national service if PM tells his party leaders not to play politics over pandemic in his address to nation: Raut

Shiv Sena MP and party chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut

Accusing the BJP of politicising Chhath Puja and reopening of places of worship amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Shiv Sena MP and party chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said on Sunday that it would be a big national service if Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation, told his party leaders not to play politics in such circumstances.

Raut, in his weekly column Rokhthok in Saamana, said that BJP leaders had sought permission to celebrate Chhath Puja at public places in Mumbai but how can they forget that BJP-ruled states like Gujrat, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh did not allow the same. In almost all the districts of Bihar, the administration had issued orders to perform Chhath Puja at home, he added.

Observing that BJP might have decided to wrest West Bengal from Trinamool Congress after retaining power in Bihar, Raut said: “When will the BJP be able to overcome real challenges such as Covid-19 and the shrinking economy? Corona has attacked Delhi. President and Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi live in Delhi. People are dying in front of their eyes. It would be a big national service if the PM tells his party leaders not to play politics over the Covid-19 pandemic in one of his addresses to the nation.”

Further criticising the Delhi government’s “overconfidence”, Raut claimed that the spike in Covid-19 cases in the national capital is due to the early easing of restrictions. “Markets, shops and places of worship will be closed down again. The BJP leaders in Maharashtra should think of why it happened. They are opposing every move of the MVA government for the sake of it,” he said.

Taking on BJP leaders in Maharashtra, Raut said, “Those who are associating the fight against Covid-19 with Hindutva are the enemies of the people”.

