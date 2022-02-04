Big capex push on city infra, BMC to dip into reserves, take internal loans

While the BMC has decided to increase capital expenditure to Rs 22,646.73 crore, to be spent on infrastructure projects in the next fiscal, concerns are being raised over how it plans to raise revenue income in the near future.

The civic body is now planning to dip heavily into its reserve funds and also take internal loans from its various departments to meet the fund requirements for development works. It has proposed to raise Rs 4,998 crore through such internal loans. It will also be raising an additional Rs 9,706 crore by dipping into its reserves, which stand at Rs 87,131 crore.

Chahal in his budget speech on Thursday said, “The second wave of Covid-19, which started last March, was more devastating and had severe consequences on the overall economy. The BMC also faced various consequences, such as increased expenditure against less revenue collection.”

“Policy to undertake only high priority works will be exercised so that the projects in the pipeline will not be hampered in any way due to paucity of funds,” he added.

The budget estimates for 2022-23 for revenue income is proposed to be Rs 30,743.61 crore, which is Rs 2932.04 crore more than the budget estimates of 2021-22. Last year, BMC’s revenue income estimate was Rs 27,811.57 crore, which it has subsequently revised to Rs 37538.41 crore – an increase of Rs 9,726.84 crore.

The major boost to revenue income in 2021-22 was achieved through the 50 per cent concession provided to developers in premium charges. In 2021-22, revenue from BMC’s Development Plan department was estimated to be Rs 2,000 crore, which has been revised to Rs 14,750 crore.

As per the income receipts, BMC has already received Rs 12,000 crore in revenue from development charges. “This revenue will be mainly utilised for infrastructural development of the city, which will improve the quality of the life of people in Mumbai,” said Chahal.

Despite the increased revenue collection, BMC has not extended the concession policy in the next fiscal.

The second-highest source of income for the BMC, almost 24 per cent of its income – property tax – has, however, been hit badly. In his budget speech, Chahal announced a target of Rs 7,000 revenue from property tax for 2022-23. In 2021-22, too, the target was the same but the estimate was revised to Rs 4,800 core.

But Chahal said that the drop in property tax collection is temporary and BMC expects collection to become normal in the near future.

“Capital value revision is deferred considering the Covid-19 situation and property tax is being collected at the rate prevailing in 2019-20. Also, taxpayers are paying 50 per cent of arrears tax as per court order, as the final decision is pending in the writ petition moved against Capital Value-Based Tax System,” he said in his speech.

Stating a three-pointer plan to increase property tax collection, Chahal said that capital value revision and double property tax on unauthorised buildings will improve revenue.

With BMC elections nearing, Chahal has shied away from increasing any taxes. However, plans to introduce new service charges were mentioned in the budget speech, like user fees from waste generators.

The BMC, through collection of user fees, estimates a revenue of Rs 174 crore. It has also proposed additional income through digital advertisements. A draft policy for the same is pending approval from the state government.