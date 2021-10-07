Big achievement on part of ANC to seize 5 kg of heroin, arrest two: Hemant Nagrale

Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale on Wednesday said the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) has made a “big achievement” with the seizure of 5 kg heroin, worth Rs 15 crore, and the arrest of two persons on October 4. The duo, who had come to Mumbai from Rajasthan, are believed to be major heroin suppliers to the city, Nagrale told mediapersons.

The police said that the duo took advantage of legalised cultivation of poppy at the border of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and started illegally cultivating heroin, which was then supplied to Mumbai.

Nagrale said that on October 4, the ANC received information about two persons coming to Dongri with a sizeable amount of heroin. The team laid a trap and found the two persons. On searching, the police found 5 kg of heroin.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Milind Bharambe said that during investigation, they found that the duo came from Pratapgrah in Rajasthan and would cultivate poppy illegally around the fields where it was allowed to be grown legally for medicinal purposes.