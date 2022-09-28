Bids for redevelopment of CSMT station to open soon

Bids for awarding work contract for redevelopment of Mumbai’s historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station will be opened in a few days, a Central Railway (CR) official has said.

Earlier, a Request for Quotation (RFQ) was issued in which nine bidders had qualified, the official added, following which requests for proposals were issued. However, a few changes in the tender process have made way for other bidders to participate in the exercise, the official said.

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet approved the redevelopment proposal, at an estimated cost of Rs 10,000 crore, for three major stations including CSMT.

The redevelopment of CSMT – a UNESCO heritage site — will be carried out on a hybrid annuity model unlike the previous DBFOT (Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer) model by the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA). Earlier, the redevelopment was to be carried out by the Indian Railway Station Development Corporation (RSDC) but now RLDA has been made the project implementation authority.

CSMT is one of the busiest railway stations in the country, handling approximately 16 lakh passengers per day.

The redevelopment plan of the station includes a spacious rooftop plaza which will have all passenger amenities with space for retail, cafeterias, and recreational facilities. Besides, a food court, waiting lounge, playing area for children, place for sale of local products, etc will also be made available.

The redevelopment plan envisages integration of various modes to make the railway station a multimodal transport hub. It will include segregation of arrival and departure passengers, ‘divyang’ friendly station for the differently abled, a better level of services for passengers, an energy-efficient building, and restoration of the heritage site.

The CSMT will function like a city centre rail mall that would cater to most of the daily needs of a passenger passing through the premises.

The infrastructure at the redeveloped station is expected to promote seamless integration from one mode to another. Also, efforts would be made to integrate last-mile connectivity from the station.

The station would be developed on the “green building concept”. CSMT shall be a smart station with a modern Building Management System integrated with CCTV and other systems, according to the redevelopment plan.