scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Bid to dupe: Accused approached 2 more MLAs with Cabinet berth offer

The four arrested persons are Riyaaz Sheikh (41), Yogesh Kulkarni (57), Sagar Sangwai (37) and Jaffar Ahmed Rashid Ahmed Usmani (53).

Written by Sagar Rajput | Mumbai |
July 21, 2022 3:54:06 am
The crime branch officials are trying to identify the person in Delhi under whose behest the four were contacting MLAs and promising portfolios.

A day after the arrest of four persons who allegedly tried to cheat a Member of Legislative Assembly, Rahul Kul, by demanding 100 crore in return for facilitating a ministerial post in the newly formed government, the crime branch officials have learnt that they had approached two other MLAs with similar offers.

The four arrested persons are Riyaaz Sheikh (41), Yogesh Kulkarni (57), Sagar Sangwai (37) and Jaffar Ahmed Rashid Ahmed Usmani (53).

An officer speaking to the Indian Express said, “Usmani claims to have some links in Delhi and he had allegedly told Sangwai and Kulkarni that he knows influential people in Delhi.”

Subsequently, the two passed on the information to Sheikh after which he started dialing the number of MLAs and their personal assistant offering portfolios.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...Premium
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...
Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC litmus testPremium
Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC litmus test
Explained: Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, old warhorse with a (tough) shot ...Premium
Explained: Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, old warhorse with a (tough) shot ...
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...Premium
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...

The police said that Sheikh had initially called Kul on July 12, but as he did not respond to him, the latter reached out to his personal assistant on Saturday.

He allegedly told Kul’s PA that he had personally come down from Delhi to meet him. But the MLA has not been responding after which he asked the PA to convey his message to Kul. Subsequently, they called him to Trident in Nariman Point after which Sheikh was apprehended and the whole scandal came to light.

“While discussing the terms of payment, Sheikh had allegedly told the MLAs that they need to pay 20 per cent of the agreed amount in advance, 50 per cent after their portfolio is fixed and 30 percent after the oath taking ceremony,” said an officer.

The police said that Sheikh was apprehended in the presence of Kul, his PA and another BJP MLA Jaykumar Gore following which the roles of three other accused were identified and they were also arrested.

The police have learnt that Usmani had claimed that he has contacts in Delhi who will take around 60 crores for one portfolio.

“The money managed to get from the MLAs over 60 crores were to be distributed among them,” said an officer.

More from Mumbai

The crime branch officials are trying to identify the person in Delhi under whose behest the four were contacting MLAs and promising portfolios.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Who is a gold digger, the derogatory expression used to describe certain kind of greedy woman?
Explained

Who is a gold digger, the derogatory expression used to describe certain kind of greedy woman?

T M Krishna writes: We no longer know how to respond to violence
Opinion

T M Krishna writes: We no longer know how to respond to violence

Premium
SC has done well to draw a few red lines in Zubair case
Editorial

SC has done well to draw a few red lines in Zubair case

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?
Explained

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?

Premium
Capital topper, AAP fails to score in Delhi University

Capital topper, AAP fails to score in Delhi University

Kallakurichi student death: NCPCR to conduct spot inquiry

Kallakurichi student death: NCPCR to conduct spot inquiry

Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’

Premium
Pujara slams third double century for Sussex in county cricket

Pujara slams third double century for Sussex in county cricket

What are tetrapods, and did their removal cause 'unusual vibrations' along Mumbai's Marine Drive?
Explained

What are tetrapods, and did their removal cause 'unusual vibrations' along Mumbai's Marine Drive?

Speeding ambulance skids on wet road, rams into K'taka toll booth
Watch

Speeding ambulance skids on wet road, rams into K'taka toll booth

Why does Magnus Carlsen find the World Chess Championship boring?

Why does Magnus Carlsen find the World Chess Championship boring?

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement