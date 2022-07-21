Bid to dupe: Accused approached 2 more MLAs with Cabinet berth offer

A day after the arrest of four persons who allegedly tried to cheat a Member of Legislative Assembly, Rahul Kul, by demanding 100 crore in return for facilitating a ministerial post in the newly formed government, the crime branch officials have learnt that they had approached two other MLAs with similar offers.

The four arrested persons are Riyaaz Sheikh (41), Yogesh Kulkarni (57), Sagar Sangwai (37) and Jaffar Ahmed Rashid Ahmed Usmani (53).

An officer speaking to the Indian Express said, “Usmani claims to have some links in Delhi and he had allegedly told Sangwai and Kulkarni that he knows influential people in Delhi.”

Subsequently, the two passed on the information to Sheikh after which he started dialing the number of MLAs and their personal assistant offering portfolios.

The police said that Sheikh had initially called Kul on July 12, but as he did not respond to him, the latter reached out to his personal assistant on Saturday.

He allegedly told Kul’s PA that he had personally come down from Delhi to meet him. But the MLA has not been responding after which he asked the PA to convey his message to Kul. Subsequently, they called him to Trident in Nariman Point after which Sheikh was apprehended and the whole scandal came to light.

“While discussing the terms of payment, Sheikh had allegedly told the MLAs that they need to pay 20 per cent of the agreed amount in advance, 50 per cent after their portfolio is fixed and 30 percent after the oath taking ceremony,” said an officer.

The police said that Sheikh was apprehended in the presence of Kul, his PA and another BJP MLA Jaykumar Gore following which the roles of three other accused were identified and they were also arrested.

The police have learnt that Usmani had claimed that he has contacts in Delhi who will take around 60 crores for one portfolio.

“The money managed to get from the MLAs over 60 crores were to be distributed among them,” said an officer.

The crime branch officials are trying to identify the person in Delhi under whose behest the four were contacting MLAs and promising portfolios.