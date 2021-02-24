Dadasaheb Bhuse seeks 44.50 lakh MT fertilisers from Centre ahead of Kharif sowing

STATE AGRICULTURE minister Dadasaheb Bhuse has urged the Centre to allocate 44.50 lakh metric tonne fertilisers for the upcoming Kharif season. On Tuesday, Bhuse and state agriculture secretary Eknath Dawle met Union Chemical and Fertilisers Minister Sadanand Gowda in Delhi.

“We discussed various issues related to the agriculture sector, the challenges ahead and preparations for upcoming Kharif season. Fertiliser is allocated by the Centre to every state. We have sought 44.50 lakh metric tonne fertilisers,” he said.

The demand for fertilisers spikes as sowing for Kharif crops begins in June-July. Last year, the supply of fertilisers between June and August was irregular, Bhuse said. To avoid recurrence of such problem, the agriculture ministry started interaction with the Centre, the minister added.

“The state is hopeful the Centre will fulfil the demand (for fertilisers). The state government will also provide an additional stock of two lakh metric tonne fertiliser for the Kharif season,” Bhuse said.

The state government, he added, has also streamlined the process of disbursement of fertilisers, including urea, to avert any shortage or excess utilisation.

“A state-wide campaign-cum-information sharing programme is underway through Krishi Kendras. Farmers are being trained on the use of fertilisers and cropping patterns Often farmers, during the first spell of rain, use up the entire fertiliser stock. They use the excess stock to ensure double production. But a long, dry spell between two showers can damage the seeds or crops. Therefore, farmers have to be trained against excess use of fertilisers,” the minister said.