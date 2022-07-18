Bhupinder Singh no more: Wife Mitali says funeral most likely on Tuesday

Veteran playback singer Bhupinder Singh, known for such evergreen songs as “Kabhi Kisi Ko Mukammal”, “Kisi Nazar Ko Tera Intezaar Aaj Bhi Hai” and “Dil Dhoondta Hai”, died aged 82 on Monday evening, his wife Mitali Singh said.

Born at Amritsar in Punjab and trained by his father Natha Singhji, a well-known vocalist, Bhupinder learnt the guitar and the violin early in his youth. He started by performing on the All India Radio. He was also attached to the Delhi Doordarshan. In 1962, legendary music director Madan Mohan heard him singing, called him to Mumbai and gave him a chance to sing a song for a film.

His other famous songs include “Naam Gum Jayega”, “Do Diwane Shahar Mein”, “Karoge Yaad To”, “Meethe Bol Bole”, “Ek Akela is Shehar Mein”, “Hoke Majboor Mujhe, Usne Bulaya Hoga” (with Mohammed Rafi, Talat Mehmood, and Manna Dey) and “Dukki Pe Dukki Ho Ya Satte Pe Satta”.

Also Read | Bhupinder Singh: Revisiting five best Bollywood tracks of the unique playback singer

Singh is mostly remembered for his memorable songs in films such as Mausam, Satte Pe Satta, Ahista Ahista, Dooriyan and Haqeeqat.

Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the Criticare Asia hospital, where the singer died, said, “Bhupinderji was admitted ten days back to our hospital. He had an infection. We had strong suspicion that he had colon ailment and we were doing investigations. In the same time, he got Covid and turned bad. His condition worsened on Monday morning and we had to put him on a ventilator. He got a cardiac arrest and passed away at 7.45 pm.’’

Mitali told The Indian Express that his funeral would most likely be held on Tuesday.