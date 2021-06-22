Bhujbal: Marathas should get reservation without changing OBC quota

Chhagan Bhujbal said that to resolve the Maratha and OBC reservation the role of the Union government is very important. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government is committed to the reservation.

MINISTER for food and civil supplies Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday assured Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) that his organisation Samata Parishad supported Maratha reservation.

The MKM on Monday held a silent protest at Nashik in support of Maratha reservation. It is part of ongoing agitation under leadership of Rajya Sabha MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati across Maharashtra.

“The Maratha community should get reservation is the stand taken by all political parties, including me and my organisation. At the same time, it should be ensured that while giving reservation to Marathas the existing reservation to other communities like SC, ST, OBC should remain unaltered,” the minister said at the rally, which he joined at the invitation of Sambhajiraje.

Addressing the rally, the senior NCP minister said, “Today, both Marathas and OBC are facing problems. The Maratha reservation has been quashed. The OBC reservation has been scrapped in local bodies elections. There are some sections trying to create animosity and polarize the Marathas and OBC… To these elements in society, I would like to warn such devious attempts will not succeed…”

Meanwhile, Chhatrapati said that silent agitations planned over the next few days across Maharashtra seeking quota and other benefits for the Maratha community have been postponed by a month to give the state government time to fulfil these demands.