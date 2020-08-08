Bhojpuri actor found dead, two booked for abetment to suicide

Hours before he ended her life, the police said Anupama Pathak had gone live on Facebook, where she said that she could not trust anyone. (Photo: Anupama Pathak/Facebook) Hours before he ended her life, the police said Anupama Pathak had gone live on Facebook, where she said that she could not trust anyone. (Photo: Anupama Pathak/Facebook)

A 40-year-old Bhojpuri actor has allegedly died by suicide after being duped of her money.

Anupama Pathak’s body was recovered from her rented apartment at Mira Road on Sunday. The police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against two persons on the basis of accusations made by her in a video that she had shared on Facebook and a suicide note that was recovered from her residence.

The Kashimira police, which had earlier lodged an accidental death report, registered a case of abetment to suicide on Monday following a complaint filed by Pathak’s nephew Dilipkumar Jha.

Hours before he ended her life, the police said the woman had gone live on Facebook, where she said that she could not trust anyone.

On the basis of the suicide note and the video, the police said that a man, who is a resident of Kandivali, had taken Pathak’s Activa car in June and refused to return it. “Owing to the lockdown, she could not travel. Despite asking him to return the Activa several times, the man refused to do so,” said an officer.

Another person, employed with Wisdom Producer Company, duped her into investing Rs 10,000 on the promise of getting a higher interest rate, said police. “The person failed to return her money and was not responding to her calls or messages. These two men have apparently instigated her to end her life,” said the officer.

The police are yet to make an arrest in the case.

