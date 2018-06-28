Bhiwandi: Two-year-old falls in drain, drowns

A two-year-old boy allegedly drowned in an overflowing drain near his house in Bhiwandi Tuesday evening. The boy had stepped out of his house to play, police said. Bhoiwada police said the boy lived in a slum. “The boy has been identified as Golu. His father Sunilkumar Singh works as a mason. The boy had stepped out of the house, when he accidentally slipped into the drain flowing near his house and was swept away,” an officer from Bhoiwada said. “His family started looking for him. His father found him in the drain a little distance from the house around 10:00 in the night,” the officer said. The boy was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead, police said. “We are requesting citizens to not let children play around them for some days,” a senior police officer said.

