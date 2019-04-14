Bhiwandi: 11 arrested for stealing fuel from BPCL tanker

Eleven people were arrested in Bhiwandi over the last three weeks for allegedly stealing diesel from Bharat Petroleum diesel tanks in March, police said on Saturday.

A complaint was registered by the BPCL at Narpoli police station on March 22, after five men was reportedly spotted syphoning off diesel from a tanker. The accused had allegedly drilled a hole into the tanker to steal the fuel. While BPCL employees had managed to catch one of the accused, the others had fled in a truck into which the diesel was being syphoned, the police said.

Following investigations, police arrested eight men for stealing diesel in March. The police then caught two petrol pump owners in Aurangabad and Solapur, who were allegedly purchasing the stolen fuel from the gang. The police have seized a total of 22,000 litres diesel, worth Rs 14.96 lakh, besides Rs 4.5 lakh worth of fuel from the pump owners.