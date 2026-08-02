Bhiwandi building collapse: Dead mason probed as contractor survivors left homeless

A day after one wing of the dilapidated four-storey Kohinoor building in Bhiwandi’s Gangaramwadi area collapsed, killing 10 people, police intensified their probe into the unauthorised repair work that preceded the tragedy even as survivors, rendered homeless, struggled with an uncertain future.

Investigators are trying to establish whether Ashok Paswan, one of the victims killed in the collapse, was the contractor entrusted with the repair work. Three Paswan brothers, all masons, were among those who died.

“We have recorded the statements of several local residents, some of whom have claimed that Ashok Paswan had taken up the repair contract. However, we are verifying these claims and the investigation is still underway,” said Senior Inspector Vikram Mohite of Bhoiwada police station.

Police have already registered a case of culpable homicide against the building owner and the contractor. The owner, Bilal Ahmed Abubakar Khan, has been traced to Dubai after officers found he had travelled there a few days before the collapse. Police said he will be arrested on his return to India.

According to the FIR filed by the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC), Khan ignored repeated civic notices declaring the building dangerous and continued to allow residents to stay there. The complaint also accuses him of carrying out unauthorised repairs by breaking a damaged structural pillar without civic permission.

The FIR states that around 10.30 pm on Thursday, Assistant Commissioner Arvind Ghughre and other civic officials visited the building after receiving information about repair work. They allegedly found labourers breaking and repairing a cracked pillar whose reinforcement bars were rusted and bent and which had been temporarily supported with a wooden prop. Officials photographed the site, ordered the work to stop immediately and directed residents to evacuate. While some occupants left, others reportedly said they would leave later. Within 10 to 15 minutes of the officials leaving, a portion of the building collapsed.

The complaint further states that the 13-year-old building had been constructed without municipal approval. On April 22, BNCMC had issued a notice directing the owner to submit a structural audit report. After no report was furnished, the building was declared highly dangerous and a 24-hour evacuation notice was issued under Sections 264 and 268 of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act. Although the civic body later disconnected the water supply to force evacuation, several residents allegedly continued to stay there.

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With the remaining wing now sealed over safety concerns, survivors have been displaced and forced to seek temporary shelter. Several families have taken refuge at the Gita Bhakt Mandal (Gita Mandir) Ashram in the neighbourhood, while others have been shifted to Municipal School No. 72 and a community hall.

Many migrant workers who lost both their homes and livelihoods said they now plan to return to their native villages.

Abhay Yadav, a textile mill worker who suffered injuries along with his nephew Deepak Yadav after jumping from the first floor to escape the collapse, said the family had booked train tickets to return to Chandoli district in Uttar Pradesh.

“While I spent the night in the hospital, we sought discharge on Saturday morning. However, now we have no home to go back to. All our belongings are inside the building. We have no place to live, so we have decided to return to our village,” he said.

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Deepak said no authority had approached the family with any assurance of rehabilitation or an alternate livelihood.

Inside the Gita Mandir Ashram, dozens of displaced residents spent a second consecutive night without access to their belongings.

“Not only the Kohinoor building residents but also people from the chawls demolished during the evacuation are staying in the Ashram,” said local resident Sushma Singh.

Krishna Nisaad, another resident, said, “On the night of the collapse, we moved into the Ashram but couldn’t sleep at all. We were covered in dust and had no change of clothes as all our belongings were inside our home.”

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Ram Vilas, who escaped from the fourth floor with his family, said, “My family of five has been living here with no answers from the authorities. We managed to escape by whiskers but all our belongings are gone. We have been eating food being served by the local corporator and social workers.”

A senior BNCMC official said arrangements had been made for accommodation at a community hall and a municipal school, with food and drinking water being provided.

Meanwhile, relatives of the deceased began taking the bodies back to Uttar Pradesh for the last rites. All 10 victims were migrants from the state, including labourers engaged in the repair work and residents of the building.

Ankit Pandey, a relative of Santosh Pandey, said the family was travelling to Varanasi with his remains. “We have still not informed his wife, mother and three children about his death as they are all alone in Banaras. We will tell them through our relatives after reaching there,” he said.

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In the aftermath of the tragedy, BNCMC Mayor Narayan Chaudhary directed officials to immediately disconnect electricity and water supply to all C1 category buildings to expedite evacuation and prevent unauthorised occupation. Civic officials said Bhiwandi has 237 C1 buildings and 836 C2 buildings.

“To ensure that no unauthorised repairs are carried out in buildings declared dangerous, ward officials must conduct regular inspections during the day as well as at night,” Chaudhary said.